TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on TSE:AND from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE:AND stock opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. TSE:AND has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

