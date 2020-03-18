Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 153.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.12.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$2.76 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

