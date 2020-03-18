Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.73.

TSE CR opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.77.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

