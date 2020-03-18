Royal Bank of Canada Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$6.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

ARX stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.58. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$9.82.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

