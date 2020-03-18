Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Evercore downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.67.

TSE CNQ opened at C$14.44 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,357 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

