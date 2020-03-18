Raymond James Lowers Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$7.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE CERV opened at C$5.66 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.33.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

