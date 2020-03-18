Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.80.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

