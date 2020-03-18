Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$0.80

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

