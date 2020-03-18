Evercore ISI Downgrades Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) to In-Line

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$47.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.76% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

CNQ opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.26.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $5,105,357 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

