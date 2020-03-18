JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$43.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 167.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.15. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.51 and a twelve month high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

