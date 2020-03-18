Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$138.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.14.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$101.32 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

In other news, Director Donald Carty acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 25,798 shares worth $3,100,524.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

