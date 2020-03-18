Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$138.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.14.
Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$101.32 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
