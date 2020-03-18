TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

AND stock opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

