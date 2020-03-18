Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$375.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$391.00 to C$361.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$338.33.

CP stock opened at C$280.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$339.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$320.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$254.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

