Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$375.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$391.00 to C$361.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$338.33.
CP stock opened at C$280.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$339.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$320.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$254.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at C$788,560.50.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
