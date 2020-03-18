Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$47.00. Evercore’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.26. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,111,568.18. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $5,105,357 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.