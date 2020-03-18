Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.07.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a market cap of $207.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.13.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

