Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$13.67.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.58 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

