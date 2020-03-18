Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Underperform

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.60. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Athabasca Oil from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.61.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and a P/E ratio of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.