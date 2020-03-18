TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$24.50 at CIBC

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

AND opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.41. TSE:AND has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.01.

TSE:AND Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

