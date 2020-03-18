Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.22. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.