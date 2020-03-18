AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.75. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$6.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

