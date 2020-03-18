AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.75. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$6.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cenovus Energy Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Cenovus Energy Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Crescent Point Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.50
Crescent Point Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.50
Cargojet Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital
Cargojet Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital
Chorus Aviation PT Lowered to C$9.00
Chorus Aviation PT Lowered to C$9.00
Canadian Pacific Railway Upgraded at Scotiabank
Canadian Pacific Railway Upgraded at Scotiabank
Calfrac Well Services Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
Calfrac Well Services Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report