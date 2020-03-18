National Bank Financial Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$9.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of ACQ opened at C$6.30 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.75.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.