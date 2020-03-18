National Bank Financial Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$9.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$6.30 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.75.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cenovus Energy Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Cenovus Energy Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Crescent Point Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.50
Crescent Point Energy Price Target Cut to C$2.50
Cargojet Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital
Cargojet Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital
Chorus Aviation PT Lowered to C$9.00
Chorus Aviation PT Lowered to C$9.00
Canadian Pacific Railway Upgraded at Scotiabank
Canadian Pacific Railway Upgraded at Scotiabank
Calfrac Well Services Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
Calfrac Well Services Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report