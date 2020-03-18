Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Shares of TSE:BNP opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

