Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.97 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

