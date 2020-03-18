Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $7.30 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $525.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

