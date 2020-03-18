Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $7.30 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $525.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elanco Animal Health to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elanco Animal Health to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Earthstone Energy to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Earthstone Energy to Hold
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents Price Target to GBX 585
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents Price Target to GBX 585
Cairn Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Cairn Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
BP Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
BP Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report