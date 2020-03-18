Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

ESTE stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

