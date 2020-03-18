Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 585

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.33 ($9.36).

ECM opened at GBX 471.20 ($6.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 640.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Simon Pryce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($80,505.13).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

