Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.10. The company has a market cap of $398.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.