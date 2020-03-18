Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.10. The company has a market cap of $398.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents Price Target to GBX 585
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents Price Target to GBX 585
Cairn Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Cairn Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
BP Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
BP Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coca Cola HBC Price Target to GBX 2,500
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coca Cola HBC Price Target to GBX 2,500
Enquest Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Enquest Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Price Target Cut to GBX 757
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Price Target Cut to GBX 757


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report