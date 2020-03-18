BP (LON:BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price target on BP from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535 ($7.04).

LON:BP opened at GBX 259.65 ($3.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 476.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

