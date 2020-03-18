Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 1,574 ($20.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,568.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,563.49. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Electrocomponents Price Target to GBX 585
Cairn Energy Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
BP Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coca Cola HBC Price Target to GBX 2,500
Enquest Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Price Target Cut to GBX 757
