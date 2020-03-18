Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 1,574 ($20.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,568.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,563.49. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.