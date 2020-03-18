Enquest (LON:ENQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Enquest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enquest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.49. Enquest has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

