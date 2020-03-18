Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 757

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DMGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.56 ($10.91).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.91) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 769.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 817.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

