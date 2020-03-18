Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.19).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 648 ($8.52) on Monday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 878.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders have bought a total of 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

