Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

