Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Decreased by Analyst

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NN in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. NN has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

