JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

