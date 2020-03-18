Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

NYSE KRP opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.