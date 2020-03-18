Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $864.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

