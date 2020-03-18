Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

JRSH opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

