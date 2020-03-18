51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Several other analysts have also commented on JOBS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

JOBS opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. 51job has a 1 year low of $57.12 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 51job by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 51job by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth about $29,738,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

