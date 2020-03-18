Zacks Investment Research Lowers Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to Hold

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

JCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Communications Systems has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

