Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities upgraded Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.08. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

