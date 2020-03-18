Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) to Sell

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

