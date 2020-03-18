Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INAP. Benchmark lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ:INAP opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Internap has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Internap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Internap in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

