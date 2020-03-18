IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turquoise Hill Resources to Release Earnings on Friday
Turquoise Hill Resources to Release Earnings on Friday
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Koninklijke KPN Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Koninklijke KPN Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report