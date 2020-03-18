Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.63. Ichor has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ichor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

