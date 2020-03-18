Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

