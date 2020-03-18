FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Oncimmune (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ONC opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.78. Oncimmune has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Neil Hamilton-Fairley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £17,500 ($23,020.26).

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

