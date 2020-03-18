StoneMor Partners (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneMor Partners stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. StoneMor Partners has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
About StoneMor Partners
See Also: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.