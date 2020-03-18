Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -2.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turquoise Hill Resources to Release Earnings on Friday
Turquoise Hill Resources to Release Earnings on Friday
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Decreased by Analyst
KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Koninklijke KPN Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Koninklijke KPN Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report