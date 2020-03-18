HB Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. HB Fuller has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.15-3.35 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HB Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FUL opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

